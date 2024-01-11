Grove Bank & Trust Sells 3,483 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 672,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

