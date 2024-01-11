Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USHY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,437 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

