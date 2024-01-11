Grove Bank & Trust Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,414,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,091,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,512 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $543.16. 348,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,794. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $209.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

