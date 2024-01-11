Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 397 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.00. The company had a trading volume of 363,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,667. The firm has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.24. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

