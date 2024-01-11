Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 1,201 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.89. 1,384,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

