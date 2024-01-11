Grove Bank & Trust Has $957,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 4,746,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,408,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

