Grove Bank & Trust Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $495.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.