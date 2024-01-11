Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.39 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 418,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,995. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

