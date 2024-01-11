Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,596 shares of company stock worth $72,541,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.31.

WDAY stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.74. 139,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.74 and a 52-week high of $279.83. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.86 and its 200-day moving average is $236.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

