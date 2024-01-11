Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.