Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 150.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after buying an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Southern stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

