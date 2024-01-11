Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.450-$2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

GMED opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,475,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

