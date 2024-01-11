General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

