General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,594 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.3% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:GD traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.74. 231,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,037. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $261.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.25.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
