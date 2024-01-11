Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $30.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEN. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of BEN opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 575,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 425,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 156,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

