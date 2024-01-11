FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.59.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after buying an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after buying an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

