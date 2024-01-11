First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust owned 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 182.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 124,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 166,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,623. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

