First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,719 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 672,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 43,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 65,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 6,088,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,600,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.