First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,607 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.93. 2,195,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,493. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

