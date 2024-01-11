First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
WMT stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.60. 1,635,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,815. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $432.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.81 and its 200 day moving average is $158.98.
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
