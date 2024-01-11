First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 542 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $427.36. 543,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $431.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

