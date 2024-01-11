First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 865,001 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,871,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,871,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $264.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

