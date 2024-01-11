Financial Survey: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) vs. Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Better Choice has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Better Choice and Westrock Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 0 0 N/A Westrock Coffee 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Westrock Coffee has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.22%. Given Westrock Coffee’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Better Choice.

This table compares Better Choice and Westrock Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.16 million 0.22 -$39.32 million ($1.09) -0.26 Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 1.02 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -13.06

Better Choice has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Better Choice, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Better Choice shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -76.93% -77.04% -40.86% Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99%

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats Better Choice on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Choice



Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company sells its products under Halo Holistic and Halo Elevate brands. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Westrock Coffee



Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

