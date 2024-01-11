Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.24% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $903,000. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

