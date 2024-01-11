Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 6,690 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after buying an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $116,087,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

