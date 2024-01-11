Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.36 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

