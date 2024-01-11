Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.77 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 132,634 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

