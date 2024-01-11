Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 123,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,013,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $872,986,000 after acquiring an additional 741,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 61,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ABT opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.25. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

