FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 3.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $250.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

