Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,026 ($38.57).
EXPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.23) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.71) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.16) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Experian Trading Up 0.8 %
Experian Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Featured Articles
