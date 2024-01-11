ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.37 on Friday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ExlService by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 60.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after purchasing an additional 393,557 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 65,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in ExlService by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 91,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 51.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,689,000 after purchasing an additional 299,195 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

