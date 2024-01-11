Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

