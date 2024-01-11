Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

EMR opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

