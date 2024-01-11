EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of EMKR opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 72.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

About EMCORE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.