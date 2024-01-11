EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMCORE Price Performance
Shares of EMKR opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.21.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 72.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of EMCORE
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EMCORE
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.