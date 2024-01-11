Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,181. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

