Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,780. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.29 and a 200 day moving average of $289.33. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

