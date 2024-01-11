Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.