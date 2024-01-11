Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

