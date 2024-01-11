Decred Price Down 1.6% This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $16.66 or 0.00035405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $262.87 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00119642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00023084 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003977 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000106 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002086 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,774,347 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

