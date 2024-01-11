Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,057. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.