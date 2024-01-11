CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Trimmed by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,122 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of CVS Health worth $47,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,594,314. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.