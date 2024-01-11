Credo Technology Group’s (CRDO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

CRDO stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $68,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903,619 shares in the company, valued at $107,563,938.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,545,767 shares of company stock worth $28,189,237. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,477,000 after buying an additional 3,721,248 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,508,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

