Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,690.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,690.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $298,196.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $221,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,837 shares of company stock worth $4,538,164 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 333,433 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Couchbase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its position in Couchbase by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 467,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Couchbase by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

