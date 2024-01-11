Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Coty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COTY

Coty Stock Up 1.1 %

Coty stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Coty by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.