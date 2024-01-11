Contrasting Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) and MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corteva and MustGrow Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $17.46 billion 1.86 $1.15 billion $1.30 35.42 MustGrow Biologics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than MustGrow Biologics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

80.6% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corteva and MustGrow Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 4 16 0 2.80 MustGrow Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corteva currently has a consensus price target of $64.47, suggesting a potential upside of 40.01%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than MustGrow Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and MustGrow Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 5.38% 7.47% 4.40% MustGrow Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corteva beats MustGrow Biologics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About MustGrow Biologics

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses. The company is also developing bioherbicide to treat unwanted plant growth for use in organic agriculture, home, and garden markets, as well as agriculture markets; and postharvest food preservation, an application in sprout, disease, and pathogen treatment for storage and food preservation markets. The company was formerly known as Duport Capital Ltd. and changed its name to MustGrow Biologics Corp. in March 2018. MustGrow Biologics Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

