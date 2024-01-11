Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,562 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,562 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $50,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.70. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

