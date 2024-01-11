Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. 1,977,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,755,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

