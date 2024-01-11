Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

