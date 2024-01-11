Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.80. The company had a trading volume of 320,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.