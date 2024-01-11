China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

